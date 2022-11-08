St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Residents celebrate as DA for koala land at Woronora Heights comes down

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
Residents celebrate Sydney Water's withdrawal of the development application. Picture supplied

Residents have celebrated Sydney Water's decision not to proceed with a planned housing subdivision at Woronora Heights on a wildlife corridor where koalas have been sighted.

