Residents have celebrated Sydney Water's decision not to proceed with a planned housing subdivision at Woronora Heights on a wildlife corridor where koalas have been sighted.
At a gathering on the bushland area in Bundanoon Road, the yellow development application notice was ceremoniously removed by Lauren Beaufils, one of those who initially raised the alarm in June 2021.
Those protests led to the formation of the Woronora Heights and Engadine Wildlife Corridor Preservation Group.
John Souvleris, a spokesman for the group, said, while they were delighted with Sydney Water's announcement, "the battle is not over".
"We are still pursuing our second objective, which is to have the land rezoned Environmental Conservation - the same as the surrounding land - to ensure it is protected for the future benefit of koalas and other wildlife," he said.
"We have been trying to communicate with the council on the process to have it rezoned."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
