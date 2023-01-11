St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Independent theatre company founded by local performer stages Xanadu at Sutherland Arts Theatre

January 11 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Production team - Jessica Kuit (left), Nerissa Cavaliere, Lacinda Fisk, Meg Day. Pictur: Ford Production

An independent theatre company founded by a local performer will stage one of the first performances in the recently upgraded Sutherland Arts Theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.