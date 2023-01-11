An independent theatre company founded by a local performer will stage one of the first performances in the recently upgraded Sutherland Arts Theatre.
The Tony Award-nominated musical comedy Xanadu, based on the 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John, will run from February 2 to March 5 in the 100-year-old building, which was previously named the Sutherland Memorial School of Arts.
Inspired by Olivia Newton-John, shire performer Lacinda Fisk founded Ikigai Entertainment in early 2022 "to create a supportive and professional platform for elite performers after the performing arts suffered through the pandemic".
Ms Fisk, who is also the creative producer for the first production, said the name of the company was inspired by her time performing in Japan. The English translation of Ikigai is "that which gives your life purpose."
"We had over 100 applications from all over Australia, even New Zealand and to have people have faith in a company that is brand new has just been amazing," she said.
Musical director Meg Day said, "I'm really happy Ikigai has chosen to do this show because it's 90 minutes of absolute fun".
"You can't listen to the cast recording without feeling amazing," Ms Day said.
"It's high-level comedy, it's just absolute joy, and I think audiences that come and watch it will just be filled with happiness and a nice break from the stress of our lives."
Ikigai's production of Xanadu has an all-female production team with director Meg Day, a Sydney-based director with over 20 productions to her name, musical director Nerissa Cavaliere, a local music tutor whose ensembles have performed at venues including the Sydney Opera House, and choreographer Jessica Kuit, a resident Hawks Cheerleader taking a turn at choreography in the Sydney theatre scene.
"I cannot wait to get into the rehearsal room," said Meg Day. "I feel really lucky and fortunate to be given this opportunity to work with such a young, talented bunch of performers."
Tickets and more details about the event can be found on the Ikigai Entertainment website or at premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=xanadumu23.
