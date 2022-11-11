St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

ProCosmediq calls for women and men to volunteer moulds of their nipples

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 12 2022 - 8:04am, first published 7:00am
ProCosmediq founder, Niki Cirillo, specialises in nipple and areola silicone prosthetics. Picture supplied

Sutherland Shire women and men are being encouraged to 'donate' their nipples as part of a non-evasive procedure to help people including breast cancer survivors.

