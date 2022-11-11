Sutherland Shire women and men are being encouraged to 'donate' their nipples as part of a non-evasive procedure to help people including breast cancer survivors.
There is a call-out to the community to have moulds of their areola made. A campaign has been launched by Niki Cirillo, the founder of ProCosmediq, which specialises in medical tattoo and nipple and areola silicone prosthetics. There are clinics across Sydney including one at Cronulla.
Prosthetics can also be used for transgender people, those with inverted nipples or people who have experienced chest trauma, the Italian-trained expert said.
"In order for the prosthetics to real and life-like, they need to be made from moulds of actual areolas and nipples and we need more people to donate their time to have a mould made of their nipples," Ms Cirillo said.
"Demand for areola and nipple prosthetics is rising and we urgently need more moulds. It makes a huge difference to their lives to be able to see something on themselves that they never thought possible.
"Going through something like breast cancer is traumatic and heart-breaking so if I can provide that little boost to their confidence, it's my way of making this world a better place.
"They can stay on the breast for up to 10 days and can even be worn swimming or at the gym. Once used, they simply need a clean so that they are ready to be used again. They really are the most extraordinary advancement in technology."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
