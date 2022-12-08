As families prepare to unite in traditional Christmas spirit post-COVID-19 restrictions, one little shop is gearing up for its own festive rush.
Christmas Crazy at Taren Point and Kirrawee is decking the halls with red, green, gold, silver, and surprisingly, pink and blue.
The retail store which stocks all things Christmas - from lights to tree decorations and beyond, has been operating in Sutherland Shire since 2006.
Its first site was at the current Aldi supermarket at Sutherland, and since the beginning, people from across Sydney and Greater Sydney have travelled to the shop to stock up for the silly season.
This year is a welcome sight for staff, with confident customers flocking in droves after the height of the pandemic.
"People are over COVID-19," manager Freda Tsohas said. "We're bringing back the magic for Christmas. We've had two good strong years because people couldn't travel. They were celebrating at home, but it brought families together.
"Once they start decorating, they get addicted. One of our customers said it's like a drug. That's why we call it Christmas Crazy because people are crazy about Christmas."
This year's trends include lots of outdoor decorations - particularly Christmas lights.
"People are still loving the traditional colours of Christmas but they're moving away into lots of pastels," Ms Tsohas said.
"They love the candy cane theme, gingerbread man, and everyone is lighting up. That's our biggest strongpoint. People buy a lot of solar and LEDs. It's very cost effective."
The social side of the retail space is also what drives the team.
"It's all about visual stimulation. Lots of people suffered through COVID-19 so coming into the shop is a real sensory experience," Ms Tsahos said.
"People love touching and looking at stuff and having human contact again. They love continuing their tradition. We get lots of grandparents coming in during the week with kids they're minding, and to see their excited faces, screaming, is amazing. The joy is still alive."
Staff also recently volunteered at Stella Marist Aged Care at Miranda to decorate the home for residents.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.