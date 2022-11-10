A LEGO Certified Store, housing one of the widest selections of building brick sets in Australia, is coming to Westfield Miranda.
The 215 square metres store will open "in coming months" in "a prime position on Level 3", a statement from Alquemie Group and the LEGO Group said.
It will "offer a signature LEGO immersive retail experience, including multi-sensory and interactive features, as the first store in NSW to follow the new global format for LEGO Certified Stores".
A spokeswoman told the Leader the opening date would be announced early in the new year.
Matthew Robertson, managing director, licensed brands at Alquemie Group said the new store would "bring a a world-class retail concept to Sydney's south".
"Our custom-built LEGO Certified Store at Westfield Miranda will offer a one-stop destination for creativity and imagination, housing one of the country's widest selections of LEGO sets.
"Our Sydney brick fans are some of the country's most passionate, and we look forward to bringing this globally renowned, interactive retail experience to Miranda."
The statement said the store would be "designed to create an immersive world of LEGO bricks by blending unique digital and physical experiences and more personalised and interactive retail offerings".
The store "has been developed as part of the LEGO Group's strategy to innovate as shoppers seek more personalised and interactive retail offerings".
"The new store format has been developed following two years of LEGO customer research which identified consumers were seeking opportunities to play, customised retail experiences and to have fun," the statement said.
Troy Taylor, Vice President and General Manager, LEGO Australia and New Zealand, said, "The new store format is part of the LEGO Group's strategy to innovate across retail channels, with a similar concept introduced around the world.
"Westfield Miranda's new LEGO Certified Store will be an incredible experience for all, and we are delighted to showcase the newest and best of what the LEGO Group has to offer to the community."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.