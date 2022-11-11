Free self-defence workshop for Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Mortdale-based gym SGS Krav Maga is running a free self-defence workshop as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
The workshop will be run by the gym's instructors Stella and Michelle and will aim to equip women with the skill sets needed to deal with common attacks.
"They will learn to do striking defences, chokes, defence against knife threats, and attacks from the ground," Stella said.
"The workshop is open to women of all ages and abilities. Inexperience is not a barrier to participation.
"We are teaching a set of practical skills. They will not learning a sport. They are learning something they will have to use on the worst day of their life which hopefully will never happen.
"The workshop is completely free with no obligation. This is a taster about what the gym offers.
"If they feel comfortable they can hopefully come back and train in the range of self-defence classes.".
The free self-defence workshop will be held on Sunday, November 27 from 10 to 12.30pm at the SGS Krav Maga gym, 31A Barry Ave, Mortdale.
There will be a raffle on the day for all the participants with the prize of a free three-month membership.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
