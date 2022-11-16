The heat rose in the school kitchen at Gymea Technology High School this year, when young aspiring chefs brought their hottest of hot talents to the table.
The school hosted the regional competition for WorldSkills in Hospitality Commercial Cookery, on November 16.
A national event, students from across NSW competed to earn their place on the team.
Eligible students must be in Year 11 and be enrolled in a VET course. Just as its name suggests, WorldSkills aims to get more young people excited about a future - even across international borders, in hospitality.
By using artistic flair in their contemporary interpretations in food presentation, students were encouraged to tap into their initiative to create master dishes and beverages.
They all cooked with the same ingredients and had to prepare two savoury and one sweet dish. They made Vietnamese rice paper rolls with dipping sauce, a rare roast beef sandwich, and a cupcake of any flavour, showing innovation in styling and point of difference. They also made a mocktail mojito.
Competitors had three hours to prepare and plate an afternoon tea. Three judges from independent schools, a Department of Education representative and an industry expert put their taste buds on the line, ready to score students' creations.
Vocational Education and Training Coordinator Karla Kimber, says it's a fantastic initiative that shines a light on skills shortage in the hospitality industry.
"It demonstrates what schools are doing to elevate this stress," she said.
"This was the first time Gymea Technology High School hosted the competition, and we are one of the first public schools to do so.
"It's usually hosted by private schools, so it's a huge step for us and it showcases the talented students in our region."
The final round is being held at Kogarah Marist on November 23, where place-getters will be announced. The overall winner will represent NSW in nationals in Victoria in 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
