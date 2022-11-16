St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Gymea Technology High School hosts Worldskills in Hospitality Commercial Cookery

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:50pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The heat rose in the school kitchen at Gymea Technology High School this year, when young aspiring chefs brought their hottest of hot talents to the table.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.