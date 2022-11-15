St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Discarded batteries cause garbage truck fire

Updated November 15 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
Georges River Council contractors were forced to empty a load of recycling at the Olds Park carpark on 8 November after smoke was coming from the compactor at the rear of the truck.

Local News

