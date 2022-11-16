Alison Megarrity, who served as the state Labor MP for Menai for nearly 12 years, has died at 61.
Ms Megarrity courageously battled serious illness for several years before her death on November 15.
Ms Megarrity was elected to the new seat of Menai in 1999 and retired at the 2011 election due to the ill health of her husband Robert.
During that period, she advocated strongly for the area and is credited with helping to have several major infrastructure projects delivered.
They included the high-level Woronora Bridge, Bangor Bypass (stages one and two) and the Alfords Point Bridge duplication.
In 2013, Ms Megarrity stood for the federal seat of Hughes, but was soundly beaten by Liberal Craig Kelly.
Former Miranda MP Barry Collier, who entered State Parliament at the same time as Ms Megarrity, said Ms Megarrity was "the epitome of the very best local MP- always putting her constituents ahead of personal ambition and serving her community with a vigour, an energy and a passion few could match".
"Alison was a very special, selfless person, who gave so much of herself, who touched the lives of so many and who truly made a difference to her community and her state," he said.
Mr Collier said he and his wife Jeanette were among the many friends and former colleagues deeply saddened by her passing.
"She shall be truly missed by all who were privileged to have known her.
"I extend my deepest sympathy to Alison's family - her husband Robert and sons Liam and Glyn."
In her 1999 inaugural speech, Ms Megarrity promised to represent her constituents without fear or favour.
In her final speech to the House in 2011, she said, "I know in my own heart, I could not have worked any harder".
Mr Collier said, "No truer words were spoken".
"Anyone who knew Alison or worked with her, as I did, could not but confirm her first-class care, compassion, tenacity and 120 per cent commitment when it came to looking after her constituents."
Mr Collier said, along with multi-million dollar road and bridge projects she had helped deliver, there were "upgrades to local schools and the redevelopment of Liverpool Hospital at the western end of her electorate, to name a few".
"Alison was very well liked and very well respected by colleagues on both sides of the House," he said.
"After she left Parliament, Alison worked tirelessly as president and secretary of the Former Members' Association, a voluntary, non-partisan organisation, which raises issues of concern with current members and donates annually to a NSW children's charity."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.