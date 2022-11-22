The family who have operated the last small farm in the Menai district for 55 years have been given their marching orders by the state government.
Many local residents, who love the market gardens and farm animals, are also upset to lose what some regard as an "iconic" site and a great educational resource for children.
Vince Trimarchi was devastated when he received the letter advising his lease had been terminated and he must vacate and clear the property on Old Illawarra Road, opposite Menai High School, by April 30, 2023.
"I felt like someone had ripped my heart out," he said.
Mr Trimarchi lives at Gymea but works the farm every day.
Produce includes tomatoes, garlic, cucumbers, spinach and broccoli, lemons, figs, plums prickly pears and grapes."
Eighty chickens have already been given to a family friend; the goats will be next to go.
"The kids around here loved coming to see the animals, and a lot of people relied on my eggs," Mr Trimarchi said.
"My seven-year-old daughter Izabella is heart broken. Every weekend she comes and feeds the animals and gathers the eggs."
The unexpected letter advising of the lease termination arrived on Izabella's birthday, November 4.
Mr Trimarchi's father Gino took over the farm in 1967. It was originally on the other side of Old Illawarra Road, but moved to make way for Menai High School.
Gino and his wife Melina, who was known as The Tomato Lady, were helped by Vince, who continued the work after their retirement.
The present property was reserved for road purposes, but not needed for the construction of Alfords Point Road.
It was transferred to a state government land pool, where bureaucrats decided it was surplus and not suitable for other government purposes, so should be sold off for a use yet to be revealed.
The property is zoned C4 Environmental Living in the Sutherland Shire LEP (local environmental plan), which allows residential development.
There is an unused, derelict old house on the land, and an assortment of sheds.
An old caravan provides a kitchen for Vince Trimarchi and his father Gino, who still helps out.
They have been told they need to remove all structures before leaving.
The adjoining property lease has also been terminated, with the same notice given.
It includes an old house, with second-hand homewares sold from the front yard.
Scott Folkes said he took over that lease six months ago from his mate who went overseas. "I expected to be here for 20 years," he said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment said, "This land has been identified as surplus and is to be prepared for sale".
"We are required to give the residential tenant 90 days notice of termination of their lease, but have provided 180 days to ensure they have adequate opportunity to find alternative housing arrangements.
"The same length of notice of termination has also been provided to the operator of the market garden, whose one year commercial licence agreement expired in 2016 and had been allowed to continue on a month-to-month basis."
The farm site is owned by the Planning Ministerial Corporation (PMC) and managed by the Office of Strategic Lands (OSL) within the Department of Planning and Environment.
The government says vacant possession is required to progress due-diligence activities in preparation for the sale of the property, which is not expected to occur until the 2024 calendar year at the earliest.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
