St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New campaign to boost organ donation with DonateLife

EK
By Eva Kolimar
November 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In NSW, 41 per cent of adults are registered to be an organ donor but the governments wants to boost that figure with a new campaign launched. File picture

NSW residents are being urged to decide to give the gift of life, with a four-week campaign encouraging people to register to be an organ donor via the Service NSW app.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.