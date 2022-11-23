Construction has begun on the 59 kilometre Great Southern Walk, a five-day experience with four overnight stops stretching from the Illawarra to Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Kurnell.
A new track between Bald Hill and Stanwell Tops will create a link between the southern end of Royal National Park and the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area.
Minister for Environment James Griffin said the Great Southern Walk, which was announced in 2021 as an upgrade and extension of the popular Coast Track, would be "an experience like no other".
Mr Griffin said it was part of the NSW Government's commitment to deliver more than 200 visitor infrastructure projects by 2024.
"This is all about helping people get into nature because as the great David Attenborough said, no one will protect what they don't care about, and no one will care about what they have never experienced," he said.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans said the walk would deliver exceptional nature-based tourism that supports Aboriginal owned businesses.
"An Expression of Interest process is underway to provide opportunities for Aboriginal people to bring visitors onto Country and showcase local culture," Mr Evans said.
"The NSW Government is seeking an Aboriginal owned business or an operator partnering with the Aboriginal community to deliver multi-day walking experiences that connect Great Southern Walk visitors with the world's oldest living culture."
The government announced in 2021 four locations - Madden Plains, Garie, Wattamolla and Bonnie Vale - had been identified for overnight accommodation, with options to include cabins and "glamping".
The completion date was given as 2024.
