Construction starts on Great Southern Walk from Illawarra to Kamay Botany Bay National Park

By Murray Trembath
November 23 2022 - 5:30pm
The Coast Track through Royal National Park. Picture by John Veage

Construction has begun on the 59 kilometre Great Southern Walk, a five-day experience with four overnight stops stretching from the Illawarra to Kamay Botany Bay National Park, Kurnell.

