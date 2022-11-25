St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside to get smart sensors for accessible parking spaces

By Jim Gainsford
November 25 2022 - 4:00pm
The smart senors will help residents and visitors to view online where accessible parking locations are situated using the NSW Government's Park'nPay App.

Smart parking senors to help locate accessible parking spaces will be rolled out in Bayside in the new year.

