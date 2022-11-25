Bayside to get smart sensors for accessible parking spaces

Smart parking senors to help locate accessible parking spaces will be rolled out in Bayside in the new year.
The smart senors will help residents and visitors to view online where accessible parking locations are situated using the NSW Government's Park'nPay App.
They will be able to view in real-time if the desired parking spot is available or occupied.
And they will be able to conduct wayfinding via GPS to the accessible parking location.
Bayside mayor Dr Christine Curry announced the news in a Mayoral Minute submitted to last night's (November 23) council meeting.
"Bayside Council will partner with the NSW Government Department of Customer Service for the supply, installation, and management of parking sensors in dedicated accessible parking spaces across the local government area," Councillor Curry said.
"The delivery of these sensors, expected to occur in the first half of 2023, will include integrating the data from the smart sensors back to the NSW Government Park'nPay App for community members to utilise and view availability in real time.
"Pleasingly the Department of Customer Service is funding the cost of the implementation as well as maintenance of the sensors for a three year period.
"This initiative supports Council's delivery against our Disability Inclusion Action Plan and ensures everyone in our community can access parking and other services."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
