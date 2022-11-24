A grand country home, which was built in Cobar 124 years ago and transported in pieces to Sydney by horse and cart before being rebuilt at Burraneer, is going to auction.
Cobar Cottage has stood near Gunnamatta Bay since 1902 and is one of the area's finest privately owned estates.
Highland property agents Mitchell Wynn and Laura McKay will auction the property on December 7 unless it is sold prior.
The six-bedroom, four bathroom house at 7 Bermuda Place sits in a 2250 square metre estate, which includes "enchanting gardens, swimming pool, gazebo, fire-pit, retreat, and library, with boundless space for entertaining on an intimate and superb scale".
Features of the house include pressed metal ceilings, stained glass windows, original doors, and period fireplaces.
Mr Wynn said the interiors were a blend of original architecture integrated seamlessly alongside modern living amenities such as decorated bedrooms with built-ins and a gourmet country-style kitchen including a chef-grade cooktop and appliances.
The house was built in the central NSW town of Cobar in 1898. The following year it was dismantled and brought by horse to Bankstown to be stored.
The building was moved to Burraneer in 1902.
"The estate has been restored, revived, and transformed by its current owners with the utmost respect for its architectural pedigree," Mr Wynn said.
"They have done a full renovation on the entire house alongside extensive landscaping and external renovations, all whilst preserving its rich original details.
"The current owners have also done a spectacular extension on the property to incorporate a new, luxurious and exclusive master retreat wing."
Mr Wynn said Cobar Cottage was "an architectural marvel, and one which is unlikely to ever be repeated".
"This estate serves as a gracious reminder of the past while offering every modern comfort - only metres from the glimmering Gunnamatta Bay. It is a house that wraps itself around you in pleasure and tranquillity and is ideal for a buyer who appreciates its history and uniqueness."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
