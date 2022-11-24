St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale father-of-five John Mewburn among 12 prison officers honoured on annual remembrance day

By Murray Trembath
Updated November 25 2022 - 8:25am, first published 8:18am
A Rockdale prison officer, who was killed at Long Bay Jail in 1979, is among corrections officers being remembered on Corrective Services NSW Remembrance Day.

Journalist

