NSW Police have busted a major drug and cash operation in Sutherland Shire.
Central Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad and Southern Region Enforcement Squad have charged six people over their alleged involvement in the supply of prohibited drugs across Sydney and the Monaro region.
In late 2021, the squad commenced Strike Force Sulphur, an investigation into the supply of prohibited drugs in the Monaro region.
A joint operation commenced earlier this year with the Central Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad (South), who established Strike Force Watson to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs between Sutherland Shire and Monaro regions.
Officers seized 4000 MDMA pills and 1.1kg of cocaine.
Four men - aged 23, 26, 27 and 29 - and were arrested by the Tactical Operations Unit on Castenau Street, Caringbah South, at about 11am on November 24.
Investigators seized 5000 MDMA pills and about 280g of cocaine, along with $185,000 cash.
The total estimated potential street value of the MDMA and cocaine seized throughout the investigation is more than $750,000.
The men were taken to Sutherland Police Station.
Shortly after the arrests, Strike Force Watson officers, assisted by Central Metropolitan Region's ODIN, executed search warrants at homes at Caringbah South and Loftus.
A 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested at the Caringbah South property and also taken to Sutherland Police Station. A child from the home was placed into the care of a relative.
The 32-year-old Caringbah South man was charged with 10 counts of suppling a prohibited drug, three counts of taking part in supplying prohibited drug, knowingly directing activities of criminal group, and dealing with proceeds of crime.
The 26-year-old Caringbah South woman was charged with six counts of supplying a prohibited drug, six counts of taking part in supplying a prohibited drug, participating in criminal group contribute criminal activity, and dealing with proceeds of crime.
Police will allege in court that the group were involved in large commercial-scale supply of prohibited drugs. They have all been refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on November 25.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information relating to the supply of prohibited drugs in their community is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
