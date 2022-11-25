St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Watch

NSW Police seize drugs and cash at Caringbah South and Loftus

Updated November 25 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Police have busted a major drug and cash operation in Sutherland Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.