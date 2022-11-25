St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Levi's Project 'Chrissy Trees for a Cause' being sold from Cronulla Seagulls clubhouse

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
November 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Levi's helpers", including his siblings Olivia and Archie (holding tree), their father Ben (far right), Shara Reid and Andrew Holmes during the 2001 fund-raiser. Picture by John Veage

Levi's Project Christmas trees will once again bring festive cheer to many Sutherland Shire homes while raising valuable funds for brain cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.