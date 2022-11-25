Levi's Project Christmas trees will once again bring festive cheer to many Sutherland Shire homes while raising valuable funds for brain cancer research.
"Chrissy Trees for a Cure" are sold from the Cronulla Seagulls clubhouse in memory of Levi Wheeler, who was just eight when he died a few days after Christmas in 2018.
Levi was in year 2 at Burraneer Bay Public School when, five days before Christmas the previous year, he was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), which is the most aggressive form of all childhood cancers, with limited treatment options and a survival time of one to two years.
Levi's parents Ben Wheeler and Kath Wakelin, with friends and supporters, sell the Christmas trees each year.
Last year, $84,000 was raised and the team is aiming to do even better this year.
More than 350 trees have been sold so far this Christmas.
Trees can be ordered online, with the option of delivery or pick-up.
Trees will be available to pick up at Cronulla Seagulls clubhouse, 55 Caronia Avenue, Woolooware Oval on:
Further information: https://www.levisproject.org/trees
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
