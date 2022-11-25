Hundreds take to the streets at Kogarah to say No to Domestic Violence

Hundreds of local students took to the streets of Kogarah today to support Georges River Council's Say No to Domestic Violence Walk.
November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. To mark the day, the United Nations invites governments, international organisations, and NGOs to come together and raise awareness of gender-based violence.
The event is intended to promote positive change, encouraging men, women and youth to stand up against domestic violence in the Georges River Community.
The official proceedings commenced with a rally at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at Carlton addressed by Minister for Multiculturalism and Oatley MP Mark Coure, and Rockdale MP Steve Kamper.
Georges River Councillor Colleen Symington gave an inspiring speech telling of her experiences as a secondary victim surviving domestic violence.
Superintendent Rohan Cramsie delivered the statistics showing that last year there were 31,133 victims of domestic violence assault in NSW and 21 deaths.
Supt Cramsie thanked the schools for attending.
"To me it is one of the best signs that we as a community can do together," he said.
"With your help we can be part of the group that can reduce the 31,133 assaults a year in NSW. Together we can stop 21 people in NSW losing their lives due to domestic violence. Walking together to stand against domestic violence we can reduce that number to zero."
The walk commenced at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at Carlton and moved off for a 1.5km walk to finish at Kogarah Town Square.
Led by the Phat Brass Band, the march stopped Kogarah in its tracks, with residents and shopkeepers coming outdoors to show their support for the participants.
At the conclusion of the march at Kogarah town square, Georges River mayor Nick Katris said it was important that the local schools participated in the march as they will carry the anti-domestic violence message into the future.
"This is what today is about, the students," he said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
