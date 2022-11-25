Hurstville's new hospitality hub taking shape

High above Forest Road in the heart of Hurstville the suburb's next hospitality venue is taking shape.
Located on level one in the new 14-storey One Hurstville Plaza commercial building at 488 Forest Road, the venue has been designed to take advantage of its central location overlooking the CBD plaza.
The $3.2 million pub and restaurant will feature a wraparound terrace to offer a mix of indoor and outdoor entertainment areas.
When completed by mid-2023, the new pub will cater for 350 patrons and will include a main cocktail bar, gaming room with 30 machines and a small bar, indoor dining, including semi-private dining, outdoor dining with a private garden dining area.
The pub will have 721 square metres of internal and 339sqm of external terrace space.
The terrace will have an integrated retractable shade structure.
Hospitalilty gorup PHMG has been appointed to manage the new venue.
Interior designer Melissa Collison has been appointed to design the interiors of the new venue and said the venue will offer guests an international hospitality experience in the heart of Hurstville.
Venues she has previously designed include the Grand Majestic Sichuan in Hong Kong and Martha's Table on the Mornington Peninsula.
"Perched above the pedestrian malls and streets of Hurstville, we have created a brasserie and bar, complete with a theatrical open kitchen, large marble and brass island bar and a sports bar," Ms Collison said.
"The outdoor terrace will be perfect to gather with family and friends to enjoy the sun and watch the world pass by," she said.
The building project is being led by Coombes Property Group General Manager Development, Pascal Bobillier.
"We have tremendous confidence in Hurstville as a strategic employment and lifestyle hub. One Hurstville Plaza, has set a new benchmark for commercial office space in Hurstville and is leading the way as a catalyst for further regeneration of the Hurstville CBD," Mr Bobillier said.
"Bringing a premium brasserie and bar to the terrace overlooking Hurstville Plaza will further contribute to the Hurstville CBD being a vibrant and inviting lifestyle destination with hospitality offerings comparable to other strategic centres in Sydney."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
