Hurstville's new hospitality hub taking shape

By Jim Gainsford
November 26 2022 - 8:30am
Coombes Property Group general manager development Pascal Bobillier (left) and PHMG group venue operations manager Kieron Walsh on the terrace of the hospitality venue at Hurstville which will open mid-2023. Picture: Chris Lane

High above Forest Road in the heart of Hurstville the suburb's next hospitality venue is taking shape.

