Wanda Surf Lifesaving Clubs annual Tradies One Club surf carnival saw racing spread across almost all the Bate Bay beaches, as blustery winds and Christmas high tides tested competitors at Wanda, Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches.
Over 1,250 competitors hit the sand on Saturday for the surf carnival, with the event also hosting the 5,000 Summer of Surf tour for 2022/2023.
Leading athletes, masters and nippers from Surf Life Saving clubs across the greater Sydney region took part in the Wanda SLSC event, now in its seventh year.
Overall carnival honours went to the home club Wanda SLSC, winning the Tradies Trophy for highest point score, followed by South Maroubra, North Cronulla, Coogee and Cronulla SLSC rounding out the top five.
Nathan Spinner, Wanda SLSC President said the big local carnival brought together competitors of all ages, gender and ability.
"It's all about the young and older generations participating together, enjoying a great day out and putting their lifesaving skills on display," said Mr Spinner.
"Carnivals like ours cannot happen without lots of support. We particularly thank our sister clubs Cronulla SLSC and North Cronulla SLSC for their willingness to help with the use of their beaches and resources, as well as the Sutherland Shire Council and Lifeguard team for all their assistance.
" A big thank you also to all the officials and volunteers who made the day possible, and the ongoing support from our key sponsor Tradies" he said.
First event for the day was the Open 2km beach run, with Ludovic Lew from Maroubra and Wanda's Emma Blanch crossing the line first in the testing event running into the southerly wind.
The bigger surf conditions and limited beach space saw the relocation of younger water competitors to Cronulla beach, while the older athletes relished in the waves at Wanda.
Wanda's Britney Pierce took out the open women's iron race, while sister, Elyssa, navigated the difficult surf breaks to win the ski race. Newport's Nutri Grain competitor Lizzie Welborn took out the women's board race, and Georgia Singleton from Manly won the open swim.
In the open men's water events, the Bate Bay clubs showed their talent with Wanda's Noah Steiner winning the swim, North Cronulla junior Cruz McKee taking out the board and Jay Furniss from Cronulla securing the win in the iron man race. Open ski honours went to Luke Morrison of Newport SLSC.
Cronulla's Max Geronimo edged out North Cronulla's Kobe Sorensen to win the Brooks Marc Leabeater Memorial Trophy in the Opens Men's Sprint, the trophy presented by Marc's parents Larry and Tania.
In the beach events held at North Cronulla, Cronulla's Nicole Jones won the open women's sprint, with Newport's Bailee Radford placing second. Cronulla's Josh Tattam battled hard to win the open men's beach flags, with Bailee Radford taking out the women's event.
Hundreds of u9-u14 Nippers also took part in the carnival and competition was fierce amongst the Bate Bay clubs, but also from North Bondi, Maroubra, North Curl Curl and further afield from Cooks Hill, Redhead, Gerringong, and Warilla Barrack Point in the Illawarra.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.