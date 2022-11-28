St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Competitors tested at Wanda Surf Carnival

John Veage
John Veage
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:03am, first published 11:00am
Wanda Surf Lifesaving Clubs annual Tradies One Club surf carnival saw racing spread across almost all the Bate Bay beaches, as blustery winds and Christmas high tides tested competitors at Wanda, Cronulla and North Cronulla beaches.

