Passing of former general manager of Hurstville Council, Howard Wallace

Georges River Council acknowledges the passing of the former General Manager of Hurstville Council, Howard Wallace, recognising his exceptional public service.
Mr Wallace passed away on 24 November, 2022.
Mr Wallace's 31-year tenure in Hurstville Council included almost 24 years as the General Manager.
Georges River Council was established when the former Hurstville and Kogarah Councils amalgamated in 2016.
The area's community and infrastructure underwent many changes during Mr Wallace's long career at Hurstville.
His management record provided the council with both a sound financial base and stable environment in which to function.
This gave the council the freedom to undertake major projects that ensured a wide range of first-class public facilities and community relationships. Mr Wallace's skills as a manager and administrator earned the Hurstville City Council several Gold Awards from the Institute of Municipal Management.
Mr Wallace was regarded so highly that at his retirement celebrations he was awarded a key to the city, a hand-painted illuminated address and a specially commissioned portrait.
Additionally, the incumbent and 11 former Mayors of Hurstville nominated Mr Wallace for an Order of Australia Award. Mr Wallace had received a Centenary Medal for service to the community through local government.
Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris underscored Mr Wallace's significant legacy to the community through local government from the 1971 to 2001.
"There is so much to be thankful for as we remember Howard Wallace.
"His legacy is far-reaching, including the establishment of Hurstville Community Committee, Hurstville City Status, the Centennial Bakery Museum (now Hurstville Museum and Gallery), a ground-breaking council website, a twin town agreement with Hastings Shire, a sister cities relationship with Shiroishi in Japan and Changzhou in China, the sustainability Green Hands and Riverkeeper Programs, a prestigious Dougherty Award for Community Reporting, Hurstville City Library, and Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre. There are many more achievements too numerous to mention.
"On behalf of our community, I wish to extend my condolences to his wide circle of family and friends in our community."
