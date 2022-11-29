Passing of former general manager of Hurstville Council, Howard Wallace

"His legacy is far-reaching, including the establishment of Hurstville Community Committee, Hurstville City Status, the Centennial Bakery Museum (now Hurstville Museum and Gallery), a ground-breaking council website, a twin town agreement with Hastings Shire, a sister cities relationship with Shiroishi in Japan and Changzhou in China, the sustainability Green Hands and Riverkeeper Programs, a prestigious Dougherty Award for Community Reporting, Hurstville City Library, and Hurstville Aquatic Leisure Centre. There are many more achievements too numerous to mention.