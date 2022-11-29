St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Passing of former general manager of Hurstville Council, Howard Wallace

November 30 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Howard Wallace's 31-year tenure in Hurstville Council included almost 24 years as the General Manager.

Georges River Council acknowledges the passing of the former General Manager of Hurstville Council, Howard Wallace, recognising his exceptional public service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.