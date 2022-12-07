St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Engadine teenager meets PM while raising awareness of juvenile arthritis

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 8 2022
Damon Cassar and his mother Jo at the afternoon tea at The Lodge with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon. Picture supplied

An Engadine teenager was among 13 children and their parents who were invited to The Lodge by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to hear first-hand about the daily pain they suffer, how they struggle to keep up at school and have difficulty accessing specialist medical care.

