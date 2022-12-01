St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New Councillor takes Oath of Office making female majority on Georges River Council

December 1 2022 - 2:30pm
New Geoges River Councillor, Veronica Ficarra.

New Councillor Veronica Ficarra took the Oath of Office this week making Georges River a majority female council with eight of the 15 councillors now being women.

