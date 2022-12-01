New Councillor takes Oath of Office making female majority on Georges River Council

New Councillor Veronica Ficarra took the Oath of Office this week making Georges River a majority female council with eight of the 15 councillors now being women.
Cr Ficarra took the Oath of Office at the 28 November council meeting, taking up the position vacated by former Councillor Kevin Greene on his resignation.
Cr Ficarra is a lifelong resident of the Georges River area and holds a Diploma of Travel and Tourism from Sydney TAFE.
She has worked in various government, and non-government organisational roles, including formerly working in bush regeneration in the Georges River area.
Cr Ficarra said, "What I'm most looking forward to about joining Council is being able to get out into the community and work hard to make sure that everyone feels like they have a voice and a representative on Council working for them.
"I want to be a true representative for the things that the people in my community care about; whether that is ensuring that there are footpaths on your street, that a particular pothole gets fixed, or bigger issues like ensuring that our community is liveable for everyone."
She took the Oath of Office last night after being elected via a countback process undertaken by the NSW Electoral Commission.
Mayor Nick Katris said, "I welcome Councillor Ficarra and congratulate her on being elected to represent the Peakhurst Ward. Being the current youngest councillor on Council will provide a greater representation of Georges River youth.
"It is fantastic we are now a majority female council; this also makes for better representation of our community."
The recording of the meeting is available on Council's website; https://www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Council/About-Your-Council/Meetings-of-Council
