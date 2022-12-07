St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Photo | Koala and joey found 'running down road' at Sandy Point

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 7 2022 - 6:37pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koala and joey in St George Crescent, about 50 metres from Heathcote Road, Sandy Point. Picture by Tyron Pawsey

Thankfully, Tyron Pawsey was wide awake as he headed off to work in the dark from his Sandy Point home one morning in early December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.