Tech company Dicker Data has created a 1.6km walking trail, surrounded by 133,000 trees and shrubs, at its Kurnell headquarters to give employees a place for "time out" amid nature for their mental and physical wellbeing.
The majority of plants are native to the local area and designed to promote a healthy ecology for surrounding flora and fauna.
The company says there has already been "a surge" in native wildlife to the site.
A group of staff, some of whom have worked with animal rescue organisation WIRES, are helping identify and nurture wildlife on the site.
Dicker Data, a leading distributor of hardware, software, cloud, cybersecurity, access control and surveillance, moved into its new custom designed and built, $74 million offices and distribution centre at Kurnell in early 2021.
The walking trail development and plantings were carried out in conjunction with the build.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman officially opened the walking trail on Friday.
NSW Environment Minister James Griffin also attended.
Mr Speakman said the initiative provided "a peaceful surround for an otherwise bustling hub".
Mr Griffin, said, "It is important to acknowledge the role businesses play in conservation and the environment".
"Organisations like Dicker Data come to the fore and operate outside the ordinary to take care of the environment today for future generations," he said.
David Dicker, the company's chairman and chief executive, said the wellbeing of staff and the environment was central to the design of the new campus.
"We set out to create spaces that would attract the best people and an unexpected, yet welcome, by-product has been the surge in native wildlife that frequent the site," he said.
"Our new headquarters has strengthened Dicker Data's sustainability narrative, in addition to the company already being one of the largest distributors of sustainable technology solutions in the country."
The development includes a range of other features to reduce the impact on the environment, including:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
