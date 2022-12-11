St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Dicker Data at Kurnell develops walking trail and plants 133,000 trees and shrubs for staff 'time out'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 12 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:30am
Walking trail on the Dicker Data site at Kurnell. Picture supplied

Tech company Dicker Data has created a 1.6km walking trail, surrounded by 133,000 trees and shrubs, at its Kurnell headquarters to give employees a place for "time out" amid nature for their mental and physical wellbeing.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

