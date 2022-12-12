St George and Sutherland Medical Research Foundation's end of year celebration dinner, there was certainly lots to cheer for.
Three Early Career Medical Research Grants were given to Dr Jessica Dawson Dr Brendan Smyth and Dr Richard Sullivan.
Dr Dawson's project researches zinc supplementation to help reduce the instance of anorexia in people who have kidney failure.
Dr Smyth's project is about the systematic evaluation of interventions for symptom management in chronic kidney disease using cannabidiol.
Dr Sullivan's project investigates point of care antibiotic allergy assessment and intervention.
The event raised more than $35,000 to fund future medical research projects at St George and Sutherland hospitals.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
