An Aboriginal sunset cultural ceremony at Woronora, cinema under the stars at Kirrawee and the traditional concert and fireworks at Cronulla are Australia Day celebrations planned for Sutherland Shire.
Sutherland Shire Council says the "jam-packed schedule over three days, including the return of large scale events, is set to once again wow crowds, with something to appeal to all tastes and ages".
ARIA Award winning indie pop act Sheppard will headline the concert in Cronulla Park, which in the past has attracted crowds of up to 35,000.
Sheppard will be joined by Samantha Jade, Caravna Sun and Jess and Matt.
Talented local performers will be part of Symphony by the Beach to be held the following day in Cronulla Park.
Sutherland Shire Symphony Orchestra and Miranda and Engadine Musical Societies will be among those providing the entertainment.
At 5.30pm on Australia Day, cinema under the stars will be held in Biddy Giles Park, Kirrawee.
The council says this will be "a family friendly experience with garden games, free popcorn and local acoustic performances".
On Australia Day eve, a sunset cultural ceremony will be held by local Aboriginal elders at Burnum Burnum Sanctuary on the banks of the Woronora River.
The ceremony was a popular addition to last year's Australia Day program of local events and is seen as a solemn and respectful way for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to engage with the day.
Local elder Dean Kelly invited local residents "to join us in this important conversation about who we are as people in this country".
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the range of events, catering for different perspectives of the meaning of Australia Day, provided the opportunity to embrace the theme of "Reflect, Respect, Celebrate".
"For over 20 years, Sutherland Shire Council has delivered an entertaining line-up of events to local residents as a means of bringing our community together to celebrate what it means to be Australian," he said.
"It's an opportunity for everyone to come together to reflect on our nation's past and what this date means for first nations peoples, to respect the vast array of cultures and traditions that have become part of the Australian cultural landscape and to celebrate the wonderful community we are proud to be a part of and the remarkable people who shape it."
The council says the Cronulla fireworks will be subject to approval from emergency service authorities.
The full program:
SUNSET CULTURAL CEREMONY, BURNUM BURNUM SANCTUARY WORONORA, WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY
5-8pm Local Aboriginal elders shares stories and culture, featuring traditional dance, music, yarning circle and art display by local community leaders.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS, BIDDY GILES PARK KIRRAWEE, THURSDAY 26 JANUARY
5:30pm Join us for a family friendly outdoor cinema experience with garden games, free popcorn and local acoustic performances.
CRONULLA BEACH AUSTRALIA DAY PROGRAM, THURSDAY 26 JANUARY
4pm Royal Australian Navy Band
5pm Jess and Matt
6pm Caravna Sun
6:45pm Samantha Jade
8pm Sheppard
9pm Fireworks (subject to Emergency Services approval)
SYMPHONY BY THE BEACH, CRONULLA BEACH, FRIDAY 27 JANUARY
3pm Movie screening 'Sing 2' (PG)
5pm Local performers
6pm Engadine Musical Society
6:35pm Miranda Musical Society
7:15pm Sutherland Shire Symphony Orchestra
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.