Major events at Cronulla, Woronora and Kirrawee to be held for Australia Day in the shire

Updated December 14 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
ARIA Award winning indie pop act Sheppard will headline the Australia Day concert. Picture supplied

An Aboriginal sunset cultural ceremony at Woronora, cinema under the stars at Kirrawee and the traditional concert and fireworks at Cronulla are Australia Day celebrations planned for Sutherland Shire.

