St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kareela residents concerned about 'rushed' installation of 5G cells says candidate

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A typical 5G small cell at the top of a power pole in another location. Picture Telstra

Residents in a quiet Kareela cul-de-sac have major concerns about the "rushed" installation of two 5G Cells by Telstra, says Labor candidate for Miranda, Simon Earle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.