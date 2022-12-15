Residents in a quiet Kareela cul-de-sac have major concerns about the "rushed" installation of two 5G Cells by Telstra, says Labor candidate for Miranda, Simon Earle.
Mr Earle said residents of Boondah Place told him they were previously advised by Telstra the cells would be installed in February 2023.
"But Telstra contractors have now turned up in the street telling residents that they'll have 5G cells installed on Friday 16 December." Mr Earle said.
"You have to ask why the sudden rush? Why worry affected families now when their focus is on Christmas?
"A third of the affected households in Boondah Place haven't even been notified of the Telstra proposal to begin with, so why is this mega-corporation bringing it forward?
"Residents of Boondah Place are concerned about the possible health impacts of the facility and are asking why it has to be so close to their homes and a nearby childcare centre.
"But all are appalled at the lack of community consultation by the telco.
"The lack of consultation and transparency is simply outrageous."
Mr Earle said residents were frustrated with the process, with some arguing that Telstra may be breach of the Telecommunications Code.
"Residents who have been in contact with me just want to have their say and to have their concerns addressed.
A response is being sought from Telstra.
An online Telstra information brochure says, small cells are a low powered radio transmitters for mobile phone services.
"Their small size makes them far more discreet," the telco says.
"Telstra uses small cells to improve coverage, connectivity and customer mobile experience without the need to build as many big mobile towers.
"We are using mobile phones more than ever before and now devices such as smart watches, tablets and computers are also connecting to the mobile network. There is 60 times more traffic on the Telstra network today than there was 10 years ago.
"Small cells are a way that we can cater for that demand, reduce congestion and improve connectivity without having to build more towers."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
