Boating enthusiasts, kayakers and other paddlers will benefit from a $1 million upgrade of Sandy Point boat ramp facilities.
The project, which was jointly funded by the state government and Sutherland Shire Council, involved rebuilding the existing boat ramp, installing a new pontoon and carrying out surrounding landscaping works.
The council completed the upgrade ahead of the Christmas-New Year holidays.
Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce said the improved facilities would make it easier for more people to enjoy a day out on the water.
Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons secured $722,000 in funding from the state government's Boating Now program.
The council contributed more than $240,000.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
