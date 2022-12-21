St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sandy Point boat ramp upgrade and pontoon installation completed

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
December 21 2022 - 1:00pm
Dignitaries and residents welcome completion of the Sandy Point boat ramp upgrade

Boating enthusiasts, kayakers and other paddlers will benefit from a $1 million upgrade of Sandy Point boat ramp facilities.

