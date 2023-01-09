Talented musician Ryan Mead, 17, a Year 12 student from Kirrawee High School is ready to rock - country style.
The singer/songwriter was lucky to be selected for the Talent Development Project (TDP), an initiative supported by NSW Department of Education. He has been given the task for putting on a concert that showcases his skills as an emerging artist.
The program provides an opportunity to be mentored by industry veterans, and credits Human Nature and The McClymonts among its graduates.
Ryan has assembled a six-piece band and will perform his show Honky Tonk Friday at Sutherland Arts Theatre at 7pm on February 3.
As well as doing covers of popular modern US country artists including Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson, he will perform some originals.
Ryan will be supported by fellow TDP alumni and indie folk artist Olivia Coggan (daughter of country music legend Darren Coggan).
In 2022, he went to the US for a five-week performance program at Berklee College, stopping in Nashville on his way to Boston.
Despite growing up listening to popular music and having strong big band and jazz influences from his family and schooling, country was calling.
"I appreciate the simplicity and cheek of country music. It isn't muddled in effects and production - it's just a song being sung to you, and it tends to be a lot of fun", Ryan said.
"Funnily enough, country music is hard to play - as a guitarist there are some really tricky movements and idea that have taken a while for me to get down, so I love the challenge."
With influences including Brad Paisley, Zach Bryan, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen, Ryan's love of American modern country comes through in his song writing and performance style - and you can even hear a slight southern accent in his singing voice.
He is also off to play at the Tamworth Country Music Festival from January 13-22.
With plans to busk on Peel Street, he is scheduled to perform as part of the Maccas Golden Gig Youth Talent Competition and will support Tamworth veteran Luke O'Shea.
Tickets to the Sutherland show are $20 and can be purchased online.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
