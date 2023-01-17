St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

EPA determines black material on Port Hacking beach not recent coal mining waste

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:34pm, first published January 17 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black material in the sand at Swallow Creek Reserve, Grays Point. Picture supplied

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.