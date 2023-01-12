St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Ennis to guide the next school of Sharks

John Veage
John Veage
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:21pm, first published January 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Michael Ennis joins Sharks Head Coach Craig Fitzgibbon at Traing last week.Picture John Veage

Michael Ennis, the Cronulla Sharks 2016 premiership-winning hooker, has returned to the club to work in a player pathway and coach development role to impart his knowledge on the next wave of potential stars.

