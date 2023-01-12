Michael Ennis, the Cronulla Sharks 2016 premiership-winning hooker, has returned to the club to work in a player pathway and coach development role to impart his knowledge on the next wave of potential stars.
Boasting a playing career which included 274 NRL games, 51 of those over two seasons at the Sharks, he also played eight Origin games.
Reporting to NRL Head Coach Craig Fitzgibbon, Ennis will be responsible for overseeing the Sharks pathways Coaching Program, ensuring it aligns with the NRL systems and processes, while conducting intensive coaching with the Club's identified Elite Academy players
Fitzgibbon was happy to be able to add someone of Ennis's calibre to the Sharks pathways coaching system.
"He was a premiership winning player here in 2016, and since retiring he's maintained a close involvement in the game through his Fox Sports commentary and NRL coaching consultant."
"Mick is a local resident with a keen interest in junior league and has a passion for coaching. Our young pathway players will definitely benefit from his knowledge."
Ennis has already attended training sessions and cast his eye over the current academy and junior representative talent and was excited about working with the next generation.
"Craig and (CEO) Dino (Mezzatesta) have the Club heading in the right direction and I'm excited about this opportunity," Ennis said.
"We have great potential here at the Sharks and the Sutherland Shire, with a healthy local junior league and plenty of talented kids from age 13 right through to the u21's Jersey Flegg."
