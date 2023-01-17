St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Route revealed for Miranda-Woolooware section of Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL)

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stage 2 East of the Sutherland to Cronulla shared path. Picture supplied

A contract has been awarded for construction of the section of the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) between Miranda and Woolooware.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.