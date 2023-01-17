A contract has been awarded for construction of the section of the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) between Miranda and Woolooware.
Transport for NSW decided in 2022 to build the eastern portion of Stage 2 of the cycle-pedestrian link while further consideration was given to the route for the western section from Kirrawee to Miranda.
The route around Westfield Miranda remains undecided.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said Sydney Civil had been appointed to construct and deliver the Miranda-Woolooware section. The cost was not disclosed.
"SCATL Stage 2 East will run along Kingsway and the southern side of Denman Ave from just east of Westfield Miranda to the intersection of Denman Avenue and Gannons Road, with existing links through to the Captain Cook Playing Fields, Woolooware and Cronulla High Schools and Woolooware Bay," he said.
"This will provide safe active transport access to Sutherland Hospital and link Miranda and Caringbah train stations."
Mr Speakman said the state government would upgrade the intersections of Kingsway, Willarong Road and Banksia Road at Caringbah to increase safety for both road and active transport users.
"The upgrade includes installation of new signalised pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Willarong Road and Kingsway," he said.
Mr Speakman said planning and design for SCATL Stage 2 West (Oak Road, Kirrawee to Jackson Avenue, Miranda) was "ongoing".
"Following previous community feedback, public display and consultation on a preferred route is expected to be open for submissions mid-year," he said.
"When all of Stage 2 is complete, SCATL will deliver around eight kilometres of pedestrian and bike paths between Sutherland and Caringbah to connect public transport, schools, hospitals, residential and retail precincts.
"Funding for SCATL includes Stage 3 through Woolooware and Cronulla and detailed planning and community consultation will follow planning for Stage 2 West."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
