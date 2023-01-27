An estimated 30,000 visitors are expected to celebrate Lunar New Year celebrations in Forest Road, Hurstville on Saturday, January 28.
They will be there to welcome in Year of the Rabbit which in the Chinese Zodiac symbolises longevity, peace and prosperity.
This is the 20th year that Lunar New Year is celebrated at Hurstville and is believed to be one of the largest festivals of its kind outside of the Sydney CBD.
The Lunar New Year Festival is being presented by Georges River Council in partnership with SBS.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said Lunar New Year is one of the council's largest community celebrations.
"This year, visitors can expect the traditional activities such as lion dancing, red envelope giveaways and an abundance of different cuisines to enjoy," Councillor Katris said.
"Celebrating Lunar New Year goes beyond the festive food, vibrant colours and good fortune. It's about families reuniting to spend time together and continuing the traditions with their loved ones," he said.
The council has engaged Sydney-based artist Chrissy Lau to create a public art mural for Lunar New Year.
Her artwork, 'Fun Rabbit, Fun Rabbit, Fun, Fun, Fun' features Feng Shui rabbits leaping and dancing to celebrate Lunar New Year.
The mural will be on display at Hurstville Interchange Park during the festival.
SBS Mandarin Executive Producer, Lili Zhou said, "SBS is delighted to partner with Georges River Council to celebrate Lunar New Year with a beautiful public artwork installation in Hurstville.
"This will be the first Lunar New Year without restrictions since the pandemic, so SBS is pleased to be celebrating alongside all Australians and bringing these vibrant cultural festivities to life for the wider community."
Activity details:
SBS Lantern Making
Hurstville Interchange Park, 3.30-5.30pm
Decorate and make your own Year of the Rabbit - Lunar New Year lantern. Visitors can also write a unique wish before it is put on display.
Public Art Mural
Hurstville Interchange Park, on display all day
'Fun Rabbit, Fun Rabbit, Fun, Fun, Fun' by Sydney-based artist Chrissy Lau.
Ory, The New Year Rabbit
Hurstville Plaza, on display all day
Ory, the new year rabbit, welcomes visitors with open arms into the Hurstville CBD with a meditation pose that symbolises connection with health and inner peace.
Lunar Food Stalls
Forest Road, from 12.00pm
Sydney South's best Asian cuisine will be on offer at many food stalls.
Lion Dance
Forest Road, various times from 3.00pm
Witness the special eye-dotting ceremony to awaken the lions and watch them parade through Hurstville to the beat of the drums, bringing good luck to everyone they pass.
Stage Performances
Hurstville Plaza, from 3.00pm
Community organisations perform folk song, cultural dancing, singing and martial arts.
Roving Performances
Forest Road, various times
Roving entertainment including God of Wealth returns to hand out red pockets for good luck and prosperity along with marching band Tian Guo.
Lunar New Year details:
When: Saturday, 28 January.
Time: 12pm to 9pm.
Where: Forest Road, Hurstville
Cost: Free.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
