Changed traffic conditions on King Georges Road, Hurstville

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on King Georges Road between Cronin Avenue and Greenbank Street at Hurstville.
These changes are necessary due to remediation work being carried out on the embankment which will increase safety by minimising damage to the road.
Work will be carried out across a total of six 8pm to 5am shifts from Tuesday, 31 January to Friday, 31 March, weather and worksite conditions permitting, with no work taking place on Saturdays.
Temporary lane closure, traffic controls and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
