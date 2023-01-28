St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Changed traffic conditions on King Georges Road, Hurstville

January 29 2023 - 8:00am
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on King Georges Road between Cronin Avenue and Greenbank Street at Hurstville.

