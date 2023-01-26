Kogarah Storehouse manager honoured

"To all those many people who have been there for me, supported and helped me in so many different ways in Australia, Indonesia, Timor Leste, in Malaysia and whether it's donating financially, doctors for caring for very sick children, digging wells and providing accommodation for the orphanage, working and volunteering at the Kogarah Storehouse or in just supporting my course and ideas, thank you so much for believing in me and thank you for trusting me.