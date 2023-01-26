Kogarah Storehouse manager honoured

Kogarah Storehouse general manager Lala Noronha has received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the Australia Day Honours for her service to the community through charitable organisations.
Ms Noronha is well-known to many for her tireless work at the Kogarah Storehouse which has become a centre of friendship for many in need.
Before coming to Australia she was a founder of the Fundasaun Hadomi Timor Oan Orphanage, Dili, East Timor, caring for 30 orphans while raising her own young family, at the time when she was a widow.
Since commencing in the role of Kogarah Storehouse general manager in 2015, Ms Noronha has led the organisation through a period of unprecedented growth.
The number of people seeking and receiving help has tripled. She has grown existing programs and delivered new ones, expanding the number of people reached with vital services and assistance.
The emergency food program is a core service with more than 8,000 free parcels provided annually.
The Kogarah Storehouse No Interest Loan Scheme (NILS) offers a way for people in need to pay for essential items and services such as home appliances, medical expenses and car or home repairs.
She has been a supporter, St George Community Connections HUB and initiated the Women Support Program, a domestic family violence support program which brings women together from all ethnic backgrounds.
Ms Noronha dedicated her OAM to her family.
"For me to receive this medal is such a big achievement. I have to thank my family, my rocks, Johann, Marcel, Jennifer, Kimberley who sacrifice their lives for me and always support me," she said.
"They had to share their Mum with 30 other children for many years while I was in East Timor and now at The Kogarah Storehouse they are always there for me whenever I need help to pick up, pack or distribute food. Thank you for always sticking by me. This medal I dedicate to my dearest family.
"As a migrant with Indonesian-Chinese background, also as a widow with small children back then, there have been many challenges through my life journey that I had to overcome, and that has helped me to be an empowered, strong and resilient woman today.
"To all those many people who have been there for me, supported and helped me in so many different ways in Australia, Indonesia, Timor Leste, in Malaysia and whether it's donating financially, doctors for caring for very sick children, digging wells and providing accommodation for the orphanage, working and volunteering at the Kogarah Storehouse or in just supporting my course and ideas, thank you so much for believing in me and thank you for trusting me.
Ms Noronha was named 2020 Kogarah Woman of the Year.
At the time, Kogarah MP Chris Minns said, "Lala has made an outstanding contribution to the St George community by helping people who are less fortunate, disadvantaged and in need of help.
"The impact she has made in her role as the General Manager of The Kogarah Storehouse has been remarkable."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
