Prestigious medal for Fire and Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Roger Mentha, of Woolooware

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:11am
Fire and Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Roger Mentha. Picture supplied

Fire and Rescue NSW Assistant Commissioner Roger Mentha, of Woolooware, has been awarded an Australian Fire Service Medal in the Australia Day honours for an exemplary contribution to the organisation and its people.

