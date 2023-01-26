St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Former Georges River Council general manager Gail Connolly receives Australia Day honour

Former general manager of Georges River Council, Gail Connolly.

The former general manager of Georges River Council, Gail Connolly has received the Public Service Medal in the 2023 Australia Day Honours.

Local News

