Georges River Australia Day Award winners for 2023

Georges River Council officially recognised the winners of its Australia Day Awards at a ceremony in the Marana Auditorium on Thursday, 26 January 2023.
The Australia Day Award categories this year are Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Young Citizen of the Year.
Professor Veena Sahajwalla assisted in presenting the awards as the Georges River Australia Day Ambassador.
Professor Sahajwalla was the 2022 NSW Australian of the Year and is an internationally recognised materials expert revolutionising recycling science.
Georges RIver Council's mayor Nick Katris congratulated the award recipients and thanked them for their valuable contribution to the community.
"These awards are presented annually to recognise and honour individuals who have significantly contributed to the Georges River community," Councillor Katris said.
"Firstly, I sincerely congratulate our Citizen of the Year, Ann Madden. Ann has generously given so much time to support the wellbeing and inclusion of our multicultural community. Ann has done this by running free English classes for residents and visitors to our area for over 20 years. In addition, she has organised students' excursions, helped them orientate themselves in how everyday activities are done in Australia, and even regularly provided food to those in need. Ann is truly a deserving Citizen of the Year."
"I also recognise our Georges River Volunteer of the Year, John Tyler. John is another outstanding and caring individual who has volunteered for St John Ambulance Australia (NSW) since 1985. He's been serving the St George Division since 1999 and contributed over 1,700 hours of voluntary service during local events, as well as many additional hours to maintain his knowledge and skills. John helped establish a cadet program in St George Combined Division, which has provided many young people the opportunity to learn First Aid skills too. Kudos and thanks to John."
"Finally, I'm proud to announce our Young Citizen of the Year, Hussein Ali Elsayed. Hussein is a valuable member of the Kogarah High School Student Representative Council, where he continues to volunteer and support fundraising initiatives within the school community. He's raised over $2,000 for various causes such as health and natural disasters. Hussein also advocates for youth empowerment and anti-racism. Well done Hussein and I wish you continued success in supporting our community and beyond."
"These awards are Council's way of celebrating these outstanding people and in recognising their efforts in enriching our community," Mayor Katris said.
"I would like to congratulate everyone nominated for these awards and thank them all for their selfless efforts that make the Georges River area a better place."
Winners of the 2023 Georges River Australia Day Awards:
Citizen of the Year - Ann Madden
Volunteer of the Year - John Tyler
Young Citizen of the Year - Hussein Ali Elsayed
