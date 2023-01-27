Georges River Australia Day Award winners for 2023

"Firstly, I sincerely congratulate our Citizen of the Year, Ann Madden. Ann has generously given so much time to support the wellbeing and inclusion of our multicultural community. Ann has done this by running free English classes for residents and visitors to our area for over 20 years. In addition, she has organised students' excursions, helped them orientate themselves in how everyday activities are done in Australia, and even regularly provided food to those in need. Ann is truly a deserving Citizen of the Year."