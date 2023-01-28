Man dies, two hospitalised after being pulled from the water at Cronulla

A man has died, and two others have been taken to hospital, after being pulled from the water at Cronulla.
Emergency services were called to Shelly Beach, off Ewos Parade, about 1.50pm today (Saturday 28 January 2023), after a group of swimmers got into difficulty.
Two men were located unconscious in the water and were taken to shore by surf lifesavers.
NSW ambulance paramedics attended; however, the man died at the scene. He has not been formally identified and his age isn't known.
The other man was treated at the scene before being taken to St George Hospital.
A third man was also rescued from the water and was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
Officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command are conducting inquiries and will prepare a report for the Coroner.
