More than 1200 people, many of them children, attended the first performances at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland, which opened its doors on the weekend.
Bangarra Dance Theatre performed it's first children's work, Waru - journey of a small turtle at two shows on both Saturday and Sunday.
Rachel Healy, the Pavilion's interim performing arts director, said, "We could not be more delighted with the response to Bangarra's gorgeous production".
"Soon we will be presenting theatre, comedy, musicals, every form of music, circus, spectacle and dance," Ms Healy said.
"It will be a place for incredible shows from performers we know and love plus nights in which thrilling new talent will meet audiences for the first time.
"Already the extraordinary architecture and welcoming spaces are wowing our first audiences; we can't wait to host even more residents and visitors to the Pavilion over the coming weeks."
The program over the next few weeks includes:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.