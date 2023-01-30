St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
More than 1200 people attend first performances at The Pavilion, Sutherland

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated January 31 2023 - 11:09am, first published 8:30am
More than 1200 people, many of them children, attended the first performances at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland, which opened its doors on the weekend.

