Local projects score funding

John Veage
By John Veage
February 7 2023 - 10:00am
Member for Miranda Eleni Petinos and Sutherland Shire Footballs Matt Brady with junior members of the Associations football clubs

Football in the Miranda electorate has secured over $150,000 through the NSW Football Legacy Program that will ensure the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM will leave a lasting legacy on NSW.

