Football in the Miranda electorate has secured over $150,000 through the NSW Football Legacy Program that will ensure the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM will leave a lasting legacy on NSW.
Member for Miranda Eleni Petinos said four projects had received $156,214 for new facilities and participation initiatives, inspiring the next generation of footballers in the local community.
"From girls and boys lacing up their boots for the first time to participants in our elite development programs, local players and their sports clubs will benefit from projects funded through the NSW Football Legacy Program," Ms Petinos said.
"Sport is part of the fabric of our community, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this program has on local football, at all levels."
Amongst the recipients is the Sutherland Shire Football Association receiving $127,960 to upgrade the drainage, irrigation systems and water tanks at Harrie Dening Centre, Field One.
"The upgrade of the playing surface at Harrie Dening Field One will allow the Sutherland Shire Football Association to continue to develop, sustain and increase participation in football within the Sutherland Shire".
The other successful projects in the Miranda electorate are:
$14,371 to the NSW State League Football Referees for electronic equipment and coaching for female referees.
$10,058 to Sutherland Sharks FC for a skills development program.
$3,825 to the Mirandas Magpies for new goals.
Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said these projects and programs will ensure the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 leaves a lasting legacy for football across the State.
"Having the World Cup on home soil is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will inspire young girls and boys to lace up the boots an emulate their football heroes," Mr Henskens said.
"With six months to go before the tournament kicks off, there is already an enormous buzz around football and this program will help local clubs capitalise on excitement by running programs that will boost participation in the sport.
"It will also deliver funding to improve infrastructure, creating more modern and accessible facilities for communities across NSW."
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will feature 32 teams competing in 64 matches across Australia and New Zealand during July and August with seven games at Allianz Stadium and four at Accor Stadium, including a Semi Final and the Final.
Sutherland Shire Football Association is the largest football Association of any code in Australia.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
