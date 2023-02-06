St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Apartments in Sammut Group's new Vue development at Cronulla priced below those in boutique projects

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 7 2023 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
Sammut Group chief executive Allen Sammut with a model of new Cronulla development Vue. Picture supplied

The Sammut Group says 30 of the 112 apartments in new Cronulla development Vue have been "snapped up" ahead of the official launch to market in March.

