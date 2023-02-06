The Sammut Group says 30 of the 112 apartments in new Cronulla development Vue have been "snapped up" ahead of the official launch to market in March.
All sales have been made to local and repeat buyers, the company says.
Sammut Group chief operating officer Julian Sammut said local interest had been extraordinary.
"We released a select number of apartments at the end of last year and have been blown away by the enthusiasm to be part of Vue," he said.
"From the moment we lodged the plans, people were enquiring wanting to secure an apartment. This is clearly a combination of limited supply, people's trust in our absolute commitment to quality and wanting to seize the opportunity to be part of something that they can see will become a big part of Cronulla's next chapter," he said.
David Highland, chief executive of Highland which is marketing the project said Vue presented a unique opportunity to people who have retired to live in a luxury apartment on the beach.
"One of the most exciting things about VUE is that it's the epitome of the Sammut Group's style and quality on a larger scale and that means more people have the opportunity to purchase an apartment of this calibre," he said.
Mr Highland said Sammut Group apartments in smaller boutique projects would typically sell from $3-5 million.
"From the moment we lodged the plans, people were enquiring wanting to secure an apartment. This
Prices in Vue started from $1.15 million for a one-bedroom apartment, from $2 million for two bedrooms and from $2.95 million for three bedrooms, he said.
Penthouse prices are given on application.
The $350 million mixed-use project occupies the northern "gateway" to the Cronulla CBD, opposite the northern end of the mall.
At present the site comprises several two-storey retail and commercial buildings between Croydon Street and Abel Place.
They will be replaced by two eight-storey buildings, sharing a double-storey podium, providing 112 apartments, 880sqm of commercial space and 3000sqm of retail space including Harris Farm Markets - the first for Sutherland Shire.
Sammut Group chief executive Allen Sammut said the project was generating a lot of excitement in the community.
"We are thrilled with the success of the sales to date and the volume of local buyers prior to the official launch which we see as a great endorsement of the overall project," he said.
"People are excited about the project, particularly Harris Farm coming to the shire. It will bring a new vibrancy and will inspire other retailers to come to the rejuvenated strip."
The project received development approval in September 2022 shortly after the go-ahead was also given for the group's project Parc at the southern "gateway to Cronulla.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.