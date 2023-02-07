If you were tucking into a seafood platter at the club next door, you would have had quite an appropriate view down below.
Washed up on the shore at Sans Souci, a 2.2 metre bull shark met its sandy end on February 6.
The shark was spotted by locals who posted the photo to the All Things Fishing Sydney Facebook page.
NSW Department of Primary Industries retrieved the carcass from the beach on February 6.
Shark scientists will undertake a necropsy, but a hook and wire trace in the shark's mouth indicated it was likely caught and released by a recreational fisher on Sunday evening.
Adult bull sharks can range from two to 3.5 metres and are commonly sighted in Botany Bay. They are more active in summer, particularly when water temperature is above 20 degrees and where shallow waters are close to steep drop-offs. Bites from bull sharks are rare but they are known to be aggressive.
"Sharks occur in these waters and are an important part of healthy coastal ecosystems," a DPI spokesperson said.
"Swimmers are advised to follow NSW SharkSmart Twitter or download the SharkSmart app for the latest information on shark movements and sightings."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
