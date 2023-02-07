St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bull shark washes up at Sans Souci

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2.2 metre bull shark washes up at Sans Souci on February 6. Picture supplied

If you were tucking into a seafood platter at the club next door, you would have had quite an appropriate view down below.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.