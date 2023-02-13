The beginning of a new year is also the start of a new space for palliative care patients, carers and families at Calvary Health Care at Kogarah.
The hospital's latest renovation to its facilities are designed to support those at end-of-life, and it has come into fruition.
Costing $1.79 million, the refurbishment was in part supported by a $305,000 boost from the NSW Government from the 2019 commitment of $10 million across four years.
Completed during challenging COVID-19 restrictions, it opened in late 2022, and patients this year are now benefitting from the project.
Calvary is a specialist palliative care and rehabilitation hospital operated by Calvary Health Care within the South Eastern Sydney Local Health District and servicing St George and Sutherland Shire.
Calvary General Manager Troy Trgetaric, said more than 220 patients and their families have been able to use the space since the opening.
"The rooms have been updated and enlarged to allow a larger and more welcoming space for patients and families," he said.
"The clinical environment has been transformed with new carpet, paint, wood trim and imagery to make this a warm and welcoming home-like environment for our patients and their families.
"The improvements give families the opportunity to stay with their loved ones in a more spacious and welcoming environment during end-of-life care, helping to bring some comfort to patients and their families during what is a very difficult time."
As part of the update, 16 rooms include new medi-fold beds so family members can sleep next to patients. The fold-down beds are hidden behind cabinetry when not in use and replace fold out chairs.
"An additional four single north facing rooms come complete with their own balconies and another two rooms feature comfortable day beds," Mr Trgetaric said.
"We also have a family concertina room that can be opened up to accommodate large families, including beds for children."
Additional communal features include a large lounge room, a kitchen where patients and their families can have meals together and a shared balcony with views.
"Having a loved one in palliative care can be a stressful time and the refurbishments help make it easier and more comfortable for patients to be with their families and carers," Mr Trgetaric said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
