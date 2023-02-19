Work has started on stage one of the Seymour Park, Miranda upgrade, which will provide a Youth Active Sports Precinct.
The precinct will have a skate park featuring two skate bowls and 'plaza' skating course, sculptural features that double as parkour and climbing elements, a new children's playground with synthetic softfall, fencing and social shaded areas.
Sutherland Shire Council held a sod-turning ceremony on Friday.
Among those present were mayor Carmelo Pesce, Cr Jack Boyd who was the first to advocate a modern youth precinct in the park, Miranda MP Eleni Petinos, sporting officials and the contractor.
Stage one is being funded by a state government grant of $4.75 million, from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program, and $370,000 from the council.
Ms Petinos said the state government would provide further funding of nearly $3 million for stage two of the Seymour Shaw Park masterplan for new sports fields and amenities.
"This will transform this important recreational space for our community to enjoy for years to come," she said.
Cr Pesce said the facilities to be delivered over the life of the project would better cater for the outdoor recreational needs of people of all ages and abilities.
"I'm immensely proud of the way a diverse range of sports groups and other key stakeholders have provided their input into the planning for this project," he said.
Key features of stage one include:
Stage two of the project will involve major re-levelling of the soccer, netball and cricket fields, toilet upgrades, a new multi-purpose building in place of the existing netball control room, bleacher seating, improved car parking and the relocation of the existing cricket nets.
Sutherland Shire Football Association CEO Jeff Stewart said the significant investment provided a rare opportunity to reshape the sporting and recreational precinct to better cater for the future needs of local sportspeople.
Mr Stewart praised the council's community consultation process.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.