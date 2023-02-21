St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Government funds designs for new Todd Park clubhouse

February 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Oatley MP, Mark Coure with Kogarah Cougars who will benefit from a rebuilt and upgraded clubhouse at Todd Park.

The NSW Government has announced that it will fully-fund a Masterplan and Plan of Management for the design and construction of a new clubhouse at Todd Park, Blakehurst.

