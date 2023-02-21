NSW Government funds designs for new Todd Park clubhouse

The NSW Government has announced that it will fully-fund a Masterplan and Plan of Management for the design and construction of a new clubhouse at Todd Park, Blakehurst.
$250,000 will be provided to Georges River Council who will prepare the plans and design the clubhouse itself in consultation with local sporting clubs and members of the community.
Oatley MP, Mark Coure has announced the funding alongside local sports club the Kogarah Cougars who will benefit from a rebuilt and upgraded clubhouse.
"Local grass-roots sports is the life-blood of our community. Whether it is weekly weekend sports or just taking the kids out for a kick around the park, we need to make sure our sports facilities meet the needs of the community." Mr Coure said.
"Rugby in particular has seen an explosion in growth and we want to make sure that we have the best facilities available to clubs like the Kogarah Cougars to make sure we keep talented players, playing locally," he said.
"This funding is ready to go and I am confident Georges River Council will work quickly to get this project going so that the community can benefit from a new clubhouse."
President of the Kogarah Cougars, Koda Ghassa welcomed the news after years of fighting and advocacy on behalf of local Rugby players who want a high-quality facility to hone their skills.
"This is an exciting and much-needed development for Kogarah Cougars JRLFC and the residents of Georges River who utilise the facilities here at Todd Park." Mr Ghassa said.
"I want to thank Mark Coure, it's been a long road but his endless show of support has been much appreciated. I am looking forward to working wit Georges River Council to get this project off the ground."
Georges River Council received this funding via the NSW Government's 2022/23 Partnership Program.
