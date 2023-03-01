St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated | BirdLife Australia refers Port Hacking dredging to federal government and calls for 'immediate cessation'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 5:30pm
The dredge off Cronulla beach. Picture by John Veage

Conservationists seeking to have the dredging of Port Hacking suspended until April, when most migratory birds will have departed, have taken their case to the federal government, while also calling on Sutherland Shire Council to "immediately cease" the operation.

