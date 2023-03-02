It's the latest reality documentary to hit television screens and there to see families baby dreams come true, is St George and Sutherland Shire IVF fertility specialist Shadi Khashaba and a Gymea Bay couple.
The IVF Australia doctor, based at Kogarah and Miranda, features in Channel 9's Big Miracles, which follows couples on the journey of having their happy ever after - a child, after years of struggling to conceive.
The weekly series, which airs on Monday nights and is narrated by Lisa McCune, was filmed exclusively in Virtus Health's clinics IVF Australia, Queensland Fertility Group, Melbourne IVF and The Fertility Centre.
The team was instrumental in creating the original idea for the show, to help increase awareness about the detail surrounding IVF.
It introduces the viewers to 10 couples and individuals as they experience the highs, lows, and determination of trying to become a parent. Some end with the joy of a baby, and others do not, but each story captures the process of IVF, showcasing the medical advances and how far IVF has come in Australia.
From women with endometriosis to men with low sperm counts or same sex couples that rely on surrogacy, the unique journeys are told with raw emotion.
Infertility affects one in six couples. One if 18 babies born in Australia is now conceived via IVF.
One of the couples selected for Big Miracles, was Gymea Bay's Courtney and Woody.
Courtney, 32, who is a nanny, and her husband Woody, 42, a skydiving instructor and expat from the UK, met six years ago in the Swiss Alps while Courtney was backpacking on her travel adventures.
They had been trying to conceive for the past two years, but Courtney had irregular cycles. The couple are trying a less invasive type of fertility treatment called 'ovulation induction', whereby Courtney takes medication to stimulate ovulation so the couple can try to conceive naturally.
Dr Khashaba, who makes his first appearance on the show in coming episodes, says he is proud to be part of the televised process. A flyer posted in his clinic encouraged patients to volunteer for the show.
"Almost everyone who comes in to see me says they have been watching the show. They are very courageous patients. For the couples who go put themselves out there helps normalise their experience for others - it's great and shows them they aren't alone," he said.
"It's a very difficult journey for a lot of couples and every bit of help will lead to great impacts."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
