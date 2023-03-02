St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

IVF Australia fertility doctor Dr Shadi Khashaba and Gymea Bay couple feature in 'Big Miracles' on Channel 9 with Virtus Health

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 3 2023 - 10:00am
It's the latest reality documentary to hit television screens and there to see families baby dreams come true, is St George and Sutherland Shire IVF fertility specialist Shadi Khashaba and a Gymea Bay couple.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

