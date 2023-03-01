A memorial service was held at Cronulla on Friday February 24 to recognise the important role animals have played, and will continue to play, in war
The service was held at Cronulla RSL Club's memorial garden and plaque, which was established in 2022 and dedicated to animals who have served during times of war and peace.
In 2018, federal minister Scott Buchholts announced February 24 would be Australia's official war animal day.
Cronulla RSL is one of the first clubs in NSW to hold a War Animal Day service, to encourage the community to think not only about our soldiers who gave their lives in war, but also spare a thought for the four-legged and winged heroes that fought and died alongside our troops.
The service was attended by Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman, Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce, Cr Leanne Farmer, Chief Inspector Craig James and Superintendent Julian Griffiths of the police Dog and Mounted Command, directors of Cronulla RSL and the sub-branch committee, and students from Woolooware High School, De La Salle College Caringbah and Cronulla High School.
Local retired Military Working Dog, Manic, police dogs Casper and Grug and police horses General and Prince were also present.
Manic served in Iraq on Tactical Assault Group East. He assisted in training the forces deployed in Iraq, by providing early warning adversary hunt and detection, plus assault capabilities.
Chief executive of Cronulla RSL, Sue McNeill, said, "Local veterans have educated us on the courage of animals, who have served their country and the peace they have fought hard to achieve".
"It is only fitting that we commemorate our service animals on this day, acknowledging the sacrifices they too have made."
Animals have been put to many uses in war, as transport, beasts of burden, messengers, protectors, mascots, and pets.
They have played an important part in all wars in which Australians have been involved.
It is estimated that more than eight million animals died in WWl alone.
In WWl, 400,000 horses left Australia and only one was allowed to return home, while 20,000 dogs, 200,000 pigeons, camels, mules, donkeys and even insects all played their part in battle.
More information on War Animal Day: cronullarslcommunity.com.au/waranimalday
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
