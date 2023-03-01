St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Memorial service on War Animal Day at Cronulla RSL Club

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A memorial service was held at Cronulla on Friday February 24 to recognise the important role animals have played, and will continue to play, in war

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.